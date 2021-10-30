Chattogram Medical College shuts down indefinitely after BCL clashes

The college authorities took the decision at an emergency meeting on Saturday after a skirmish broke out in front of the institution's main gate, CMC Principal Shahena Akhter said.

All medical students have been asked to leave the dormitories by Saturday evening.

Panchlaish Police Inspector (Investigation) Sadiqur Rahman said a fight broke out between the two sides in the main dormitory of the medical college late on Friday.

Three people were injured in the incident and one of them is hospitalised. But the situation has since calmed, according to him.

According to witnesses, supporters of Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury and Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin were involved in the clashes.

The injured were identified as Mahfuzul Haque, 23, Naimul Islam, 20, and Akib Hossain, 20. Neither of the two fighting factions has made any comment on the matter.