No exams for up to grade III, no distinction between disciplines from 2025

The new curriculum will not have distinction between science, arts and business studies streams in classes IX and X, the education minister said at a news conference on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the outline of the national curriculum in the morning.

The work to embed the curriculum in the education system will begin next year with its piloting at 100 primary and secondary institutions. The government will begin putting the curriculum gradually to effect in 2023.

Initially, it will be launched in class I of primary education, and class VI of secondary education in 2022, according to Dipu Moni.

Classes II and VII will be added in 2023, classes III, IV, VIII and IX in 2024 and classes V and X in 2025.

“The full curriculum will be put to practice within 2025,” the minister said.

Secondary School Certificate or SSC tests will be held in line with the curriculum of class X.

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC will be based on two exams held in classes XI and XII.

Other classes will have completion exams, in which the students will be assessed continuously and then evaluated comprehensively.

The time for lessons will be fixed.

She dodged a direct answer when asked whether the new curriculum will have Primary Education Completion or PEC and Junior School Certificate or JSC exams.

“We want to ensure competence, not education for certificates,” she said.

“We haven’t talked about public exams in class eight and primary level. There won’t be any exams up to class III and every class will have completion exams. Public exams are not required for certificates. PEC is still a class completion exam while JSC is public exam.

“There will be evaluation in every class at the year-end. We talked about public exams in classes X, XI and XII. The HSC results will be based on grades of classes XI and XII.”

Dipu Moni said the new curriculum has been outlined for pre-primary to higher secondary to ensure smooth transition and it is “totally focused on students”.

“Learning will be fun. Burden and pressure of subjects and textbooks will be eased. Deep learning will be emphasised. Learning based on experience and activities will be prioritised to remove dependency on memorising.

“Sports and other activities will be given importance for physical and mental growth of the students.”

The minister said they made the curriculum in such a way that will allow most of the learning done at classrooms.

“The students will be able to spend time on their own after classes. The scope of sports and other activities has decreased, but it won’t happen again. [Students] must qualify with a combination of knowledge, skills, values and attitude.”