It’s essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2021 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 04:51 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says it is essential to modernise the education system in keeping with changes in technology and the global trend.
“The world is changing, as is technology. Our education system must change to keep up,” Hasina said during a presentation of the draft outline of the national curriculum at the Ganabhaban on Monday.
“We follow our police guidelines,” she said, “But we must match the pace of everyone else. Especially with regard to knowledge in science and technology, we cannot fall behind.”
The prime minister highlighted the importance of science education in her speech.
“Another thing I have noticed is that boys and girls in our country have a certain reluctance regarding science. They don’t want to pursue science education. At one time, it was hard to find anyone in the science departments. But we value a science education. We have built 12 universities of science and technology.”
The prime minister also highlighted various aspects of the government’s efforts in building a ‘Digital Bangladesh’.
She also spoke of the reopening of educational institutions across the country on Sunday.
“Hopefully we can slowly reopen them to all students and restart educational activities in a new way.”
It was very unfortunate that schools had to be closed for nearly a year and a half, she said.
“We managed to find various avenues to continue schooling online or over the television, but children and young people have been deprived of the joy of physically going to schools, colleges and universities.”
The prime minister praised those involved in keeping educational activities going during the coronavirus pandemic. She lauded them for making education appealing to students while also opening up paths for their lives and livelihoods.
Hasina also spoke about the government’s efforts to build schools in areas across the country that did not have access to them before.
- Modernising education is essential: Hasina
- Real school, finally!
- Schools set to return
- Schools to shut again if infections rise: Dipu Moni
- Schools to close if COVID spikes again
- Remote learning is setting back S Asian children: UNICEF
- Govt orders two classes a day for now
- How ready are schools to reopen?
- It’s essential to modernise education, says Hasina
- Real school, finally! Many in Bangladesh attend classroom for first time in their lives
- Bangladesh schools and colleges set to return after long coronavirus shutdown
- Bangladesh will shut schools if COVID surges again, says Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh to shut schools if COVID cases spike again
- Remote learning is setting back millions of South Asian children: UNICEF
Most Read
- Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Shakib, Niaz Morshed join fund manager LR Global as advisers
- Bangladesh arrests two over fake Australian visas, police say ringleader is in Australia
- ‘No more distance between us’: Students celebrate return to school, ignore health rules
- Pilot error likely caused fatal Air India Express crash
- Azimpur school principal suspended over ‘unclean room’
- Jatiya Party MP Masuda Chowdhury dies at 70
- Many in Bangladesh experience in-person schooling for the first time
- As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief