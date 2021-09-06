National University to start in-person exams on Sept 8

The 2018 master's final exams will start on Sept 8, while degree second-year exams will be held from Sept 11, the university said in a statement on Monday.

Subsequently, other professional examinations will follow according to a new schedule, which has been published on the university’s website.

The seating plan will ensure at least a 3-feet distance between students to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Students and examination officials were strictly instructed to follow all COVID-19 health guidelines.

Previously, the authorities had decided to hold in-person exams on May 24 this year, but it was postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation. Online exams could not be arranged due to technical limitations.