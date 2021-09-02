Government to decide about school return next week
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2021 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 12:46 AM BdST
Government officials will sit on Sept 5 to decide whether to reopen schools and educational institutions after nearly a year and a half of closure forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the multi-ministry meeting was scheduled to take pkace this week, it had to be postponed as the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 is yet to submit its opinion on the matter, the education ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ministry hopes to obtain the committee’s expert advice on Thursday.
All educational institutions throughout the country have been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
The government has made several attempts to reopen schools, but have been thwarted in their efforts by fresh waves of infections. As such students have not been able to returned to classrooms in a year and a half.
Though there has been pressure from many quarters to reopen educational institutions, the government has said it is waiting for teachers and students to get vaccinated and for the pandemic to reach a ‘tolerable level’.
The shutdown of schools and colleges was to end on Aug 31, before the Ministry of Education announced that it would be extended to Sept 11.
