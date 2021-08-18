Hasina orders quick reopening of schools

She gave the directive during a meeting with secretaries from various government departments on Wednesday, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

"There has been a detailed discussion on opening educational institutions. After the discussion, the prime minister instructed that schools be opened as soon as a comfortable scenario arises," said Anwarul.

“Government schools, colleges and universities are running educational activities online or through digital systems. The IBA at Dhaka University is conducting its programme digitally and students are graduating as well. That is why the prime minister stressed the need to continue educational activities even if it is online."

During the meeting, the education secretary told the prime minister that a plan to resume in-person learning was in the works and an announcement would soon be made on the matter, according to Anwarul.

On a timeline for reopening educational institutions, Anwarul said it would happen 'as soon as possible', now that more vaccines are on the way.

"Students over the age of 18 should be vaccinated quickly. We are getting 60 million vaccine doses very soon. We will vaccinate the students who are eligible for vaccination in different groups on a priority basis. The education ministry will provide more details."

Asked about the education minister's statement on the opening of educational institutions in September, he said, "That's why I'm not talking about a precise date -- we haven't even asked for a date."

Schools, colleges and universities in the country have remained shut since the outbreak began spreading in Bangladesh in March last year.

The government has extended the closure of schools and colleges multiple times with the pandemic ravaging the country.

It lifted the latest lockdown on Aug 11, and announced the decision to extend the closure of all educational institutions to Aug 31 beforehand.