DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2021 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2021 12:26 PM BdST
Dhaka University will hold first-year undergraduate admission examinations for the 2020-21 academic year for the seven affiliate colleges in the first week of October.
Prospective students can apply for these examinations online starting at 4 pm on Saturday, Jul 10 and ending at midnight on Aug 20, Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, pro vice chancellor of DU and chief coordinator of the affiliate colleges, told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
The examinations for the science unit will be held on Oct 1, those for the art and social science unit on Oct 2 and those for the business unit on Oct 8.
“The exams will be held on that date if the coronavirus situation remains stable,” Prof Kamal said. “But the date may be changed if the situation worsens.”
The application fee for the 2020-21 academic year has been set at Tk 450. The fees may be submitted through the state-run Sonali Bank’s Sonali Seba payment system and through mobile banking platforms bKash and Rocket.
Those looking to apply to the science unit must have a minimum GPA of 7 after adding up the average scores of their SSC and HSC examinations (including the fourth subject), while those applying to the business unit must have a minimum of 6.5, and those applying to the arts and social science unit must have a minimum of 6.
The first-year admission examinations for the 2020-21 for all units will feature 120 multiple-choice questions. Students who correctly answer 40 percent of the questions, or 48 questions, will pass.
In 2017, the government decided to bring seven colleges under Dhaka University's umbrella in order to increase the quality of education.
Since then, Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, Government Titumir College, Nazrul Islam College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Mirpur Bangla College have been affiliated with the university.
- In-person graduations return to New York
- Hungary scholarships for 130 Bangladeshis annually
- HSC registration suspended
- HSC registration to start on Jun 29
- EU provides €42m to strengthen education system
- Govt plans to launch TV channel for students
- China to unveil tough rules for private tutoring sector
- Student gives up $40,000 scholarship
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- ‘We should celebrate’: In-person graduations return to New York
- Hungary to provide scholarships to 130 Bangladeshi students annually
- Government suspends HSC exam registration over COVID
- HSC exam registration begins Jun 29, no eligibility tests in colleges
- European Union provides 42m euros to strengthen Bangladesh’s education system
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Edible oil, a Nocilla ingredient, kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die
- Biden picks Peter Haas as US ambassador to Bangladesh
- Teenage boy raced to burning factory to save his mother. But a wall of flames deterred him
- How crowded are America’s national parks?