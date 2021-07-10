DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October

Prospective students can apply for these examinations online starting at 4 pm on Saturday, Jul 10 and ending at midnight on Aug 20, Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, pro vice chancellor of DU and chief coordinator of the affiliate colleges, told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The examinations for the science unit will be held on Oct 1, those for the art and social science unit on Oct 2 and those for the business unit on Oct 8.

“The exams will be held on that date if the coronavirus situation remains stable,” Prof Kamal said. “But the date may be changed if the situation worsens.”

The application fee for the 2020-21 academic year has been set at Tk 450. The fees may be submitted through the state-run Sonali Bank’s Sonali Seba payment system and through mobile banking platforms bKash and Rocket.

Those looking to apply to the science unit must have a minimum GPA of 7 after adding up the average scores of their SSC and HSC examinations (including the fourth subject), while those applying to the business unit must have a minimum of 6.5, and those applying to the arts and social science unit must have a minimum of 6.

The first-year admission examinations for the 2020-21 for all units will feature 120 multiple-choice questions. Students who correctly answer 40 percent of the questions, or 48 questions, will pass.

In 2017, the government decided to bring seven colleges under Dhaka University's umbrella in order to increase the quality of education.

Since then, Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls’ College, Government Titumir College, Nazrul Islam College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Mirpur Bangla College have been affiliated with the university.