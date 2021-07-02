Hungary to provide scholarships to 130 Bangladeshi students annually
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2021 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2021 10:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh and Hungary have signed a deal, under which the Central European country will provide scholarships to 130 Bangladeshi students annually.
The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade organised the signing in Budapest last Wednesday, the Press Information Department said in a statement on Friday.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria, Hungary, and Slovenia Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Dr Orsolya Pacsay-Tomassich, state secretary for the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy and Stipendium Hungaricum Programme, signed the Memorandum of Understanding.
Rahat Bin Zaman, minister and deputy chief of mission at the Bangladesh Embassy in Vienna, and Gergely Pataki, honorary consul of Bangladesh in Budapest, were also present.
Under the MoU, 130 Bangladeshi students will be able to study in Hungary with full scholarship over the next three years. They can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate courses and PhD research.
In the new MoU, 30 scholarships for Bangladeshi students and professionals have been added for study in nuclear energetics.
Under a 2017 MoU, the Hungary government has been providing 100 Bangladeshi students with scholarships.
