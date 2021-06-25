HSC exam registration begins Jun 29, no eligibility tests in colleges

The registration process will open on Jun 29 and run until Jul 11 in line with hygiene rules, the board said in a notice on Friday.

The authorities scrapped the eligibility tests in colleges for the HSC examinations, asking the institutions not to charge fees for that from the students.

The doors to educational institutions across the country have remained shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the government has announced plans to reopen schools several times, the state of the pandemic has prevented students from returning to classrooms.

The situation forced the government to postpone HSC and equivalent exams last year, the students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in the JSC and SSC exams.

Although the education institutes have not been reopened yet, the education ministry is talking about a plan to take HSC exams this year. A shorter syllabus for 2021 HSC examinees has also been published.

The government is yet to take a final decision on the matter as the situation worsens after a second COVID-19 wave hit Bangladesh.

The students in the science division will have to pay Tk 2,500, while the students in the business studies and humanities division will pay Tk 1,900 to register, the board said.

The authorities will take action if any educational institute takes additional fees from the students.