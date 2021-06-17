Bangladesh plans to launch TV channel for students to prevent learning gap

The channel will allow students to participate in digital classes throughout the year, Education Minister Dipu Moni told parliament on Thursday.

Educational institutions across the country were shut down in March last year, after Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus.

Students are yet to return to the brick-and-mortar schoolhouses, despite repeated attempts to reopen them.

Last year's Higher Secondary Certificate examinations also had to be cancelled but students were assessed on the basis of their performances in the JSC and SSC exams. Students were also promoted to the next grade without having to sit for the annual exams.

In an effort to make up for the learning loss, the authorities authorities decided to take classes online while lessons were also broadcast by Sangsad TV despite doubts over its efficacy in many quarters.

However, not all students in Bangladesh could benefit from the remote learning initiative due to the lack of technical and financial support.

Currently, all universities are taking online classes, while private universities are holding exams digitally too.

Universities may restart in-person classes once students are vaccinated, said Dipu Moni.

"The prime minister has directed us to prioritise the vaccination of everyone involved with universities."

“The inoculation drive will begin with the resident students in the dormitories. Dorms will be open after the students receive the jab and the classes will also start."

The government has instructed universities to draw up a 'recovery plan' based on their capacity and current circumstances to address the loss of learning faced by students, according to the education minister.

The University Grants Commission will issue guidelines on implementing the plan.

Dipu Moni highlighted the government's efforts to overcome the challenges during the coronavirus pandemic and bring the education sector back to normal.

"At least 15,676 out of 20,499 schools and 700 out of 4,238 colleges have started online classes. The local administration has helped conduct online classes in the districts and upazilas," she said.

In response to another question, the education minister said that the government has opened 16 new universities since 2009 and will gradually open more in districts that lack one.