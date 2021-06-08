Dhaka weighs new HSC exam centres in pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2021 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2021 03:10 PM BdST
The Dhaka Education Board has begun considering petitions to add or change venues for HSC exams.
In a notice, the board ordered all listed HSC examination venues to follow COVID-19 restrictions during the tests. Applications will be considered until Jun 30.
The doors to educational institutions across the country have remained shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the government has announced plans to reopen them several times, the state of the pandemic has prevented students from returning to classrooms.
The most recent announcement came on May 26, when Education Minister Dipu Moni said schools and colleges would reopen on Jun 13 if the pandemic situation was not too risky.
At a press conference, she said that if everyone followed health protocols responsibly, conditions would be favourable to reopening. The HSC exams will be held two weeks after 48 days of in-person schooling, she said.
“The possible date of the HSC exams will be announced after classes start,” the minister said.
According to the notice from the Dhaka Education Board, principals from educational institutions have until Jun 30 to submit applications for new examination centres or a change in test centres.
- Dhaka weighs new HSC exam centres in pandemic
- Despite pandemic effects, Bangladesh leaves education budget almost unchanged, again
- They kept schools running as COVID raged: ‘We had to be here’
- UGC allows universities to hold in-person exams in pandemic
- Schools, colleges ordered to prepare for potential Jun 13 reopening
- Bangladesh plans school restart on June 13
Most Read
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Beximco bags three IT contracts worth Tk 3.57 billion from govt
- Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with his truck was motivated by hate: police
- Bangladesh to administer Pfizer-BioNTech doses at four centres in Dhaka after Jun 13
- Earthquakes shake Bangladesh’s Sylhet again
- Why Amazon is confronting the richest man in India
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- US Supreme Court rules against immigrants seeking green cards
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another 10 days to Jun 16