Dhaka weighs new HSC exam centres in pandemic

In a notice, the board ordered all listed HSC examination venues to follow COVID-19 restrictions during the tests. Applications will be considered until Jun 30.

The doors to educational institutions across the country have remained shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the government has announced plans to reopen them several times, the state of the pandemic has prevented students from returning to classrooms.

The most recent announcement came on May 26, when Education Minister Dipu Moni said schools and colleges would reopen on Jun 13 if the pandemic situation was not too risky.

At a press conference, she said that if everyone followed health protocols responsibly, conditions would be favourable to reopening. The HSC exams will be held two weeks after 48 days of in-person schooling, she said.

“The possible date of the HSC exams will be announced after classes start,” the minister said.

According to the notice from the Dhaka Education Board, principals from educational institutions have until Jun 30 to submit applications for new examination centres or a change in test centres.