Bangladesh extends pandemic shutdown of universities, primary schools

The education ministry announced the decision on keeping the universities shut in a notice on Sunday after extending the shutdown of secondary and higher secondary educational institutions Saturday night.

All the institutions will have to continue giving lessons online.

Besides remote learning, the primary and mass education ministry said in another notice, the teachers will have to ensure through the parents that the children stay at home to reduce infection risks.

The educational institutions have been closed since mid-March 2020 after Bangladesh detected the first cases of the coronavirus. They are holding online classes to minimise the loss in giving lessons to the students.

The government had planned a reopening of the institutions with in-person classes on May 23 this year, but had to scrap it due to a rapid rise in infections in the second wave of the outbreak.