Bangladesh to reopen educational institutions on May 23
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Mar 2021 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 08:50 PM BdST
The government will allow schools and educational institutions to reopen across the country after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on May 23 after more than a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students will continue taking online lessons until the in-person classes resume, the education ministry announced in a statement.
The decision was taken after a meeting between Education Minister Dipu Moni and the national advisory committee on COVID-19 on Thursday.
"Considering the health and overall safety of students, teachers, staff and parents, it has been decided after consultation with the national advisory committee on COVID-19 that in-person classes at all secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions will start on May 23," said MA Khair, spokesman for the education ministry.
"During this time, online education activities will continue and teachers, students and parents must abide by the health and hygiene rules."
Earlier this month, the education minister said the government may review the decision to reopen educational institutions if the rise in the coronavirus infection rate continues.
Dipu Moni announced in February that the schools and colleges would reopen on Mar 30 after a year of shutdown due to the outbreak. The government had earlier decided to reopen the universities on May 24.
The government cancelled the PEC tests for fifth graders, JSC tests for the eighth graders and annuals exams of other grades last year due to the pandemic while HSC results were published by averaging the scores of JSC and SSC tests.
It ordered the educational institutions to complete the preparation for in-person lessons attaching maximum priority to the health of the students, teachers and support staff so that they can reopen anytime as the outbreak ebbed in the beginning of this year.
