Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30

Education Minister Dipu Moni announced the decision after an inter-ministerial meeting on Saturday.

The students will not be required to go to schools daily after the reopening as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, she said.

The minister had earlier said the students of classes 10 and 12 will attend classes regularly, while the others will get classes one day per week.

MA Khayer, a spokesman for the ministry, said educational institutions at primary, secondary and higher secondary levels will reopen on that day.

The government had earlier ordered the educational institutions to complete the preparation for in-person lessons attaching maximum priority to the health of the students, teachers and support staff so that they can reopen anytime amid the outbreak.

The minister had said that teachers, officials and employees would be vaccinated before the reopening. The government began registering teachers for the coronavirus vaccine regardless of their age on Feb 25 ahead of the reopening.

According to the Ministry of Education, there are 406,469 teachers and 162,861 employees in secondary and higher secondary institutions across the country.

