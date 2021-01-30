Students can apply for HSC results review via SMS from Jan 31
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2021 08:20 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2021 08:20 PM BdST
Students unhappy with their HSC results can apply for a review of their assessments, starting on Jan 31.
Inter-Education Board's Coordination Sub-Committee issued a notice on Saturday announcing that the review requests would be accepted until Feb 6.
Appeals can only be made through Teletalk prepaid SIMs.
Students seeking a review will have to type in -– REV<space>first three letters of board name<space>roll number -- and send SMS to 16222.
A pin number would then be delivered to the number. Upon receiving that, students will have to type in –- REV<space>YES<space>pin number<space>a mobile number for contact -- and then send to 16222.
The review will cost a student Tk 125.
All students have passed and over 161,000 achieved GPA-5 after the government used a stop-gap system of weighting the scores of the candidates' JSC and SSC exams to determine the HSC results following the cancelation of the exams due to the outbreak.
As many as 396 students have missed out on a full GPA-5 in HSC despite achieving the score in JSC, JDC and SSC exams due to the ‘subject mapping’ process applied in determining last year's results.
Nearly 1.4 million students registered for the exams in 2020.
