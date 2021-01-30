HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic

The students can also get the results via SMS, said SM Amirul Islam, exam controller of the inter-board coordination subcommittee.

The results will be announced at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka's Segunbagicha at 10:30am on Saturday.

Those who have already sent request via SMS will get the results after the announcement. Students can also request the results via SMS after the announcement.

To know the results, they will need to text HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2020 to 16222. They will get the results in a return SMS.

Madrasa students, who took the Alim exams, will need to type Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2020 and send SMS to 16222.

Technical students will need to type HSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2020 and send SMS to 16222.

The results will also be emailed to the deputy commissioners and Upazila executive officers. The institutions can collect hard copies of the results from the offices of the DCs and UNOs.

Last year's HSC and equivalent exams were slated to begin on Apr 1 but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

However, the authorities were barred from publishing the results without actually holding the HSC and equivalent examinations under the previous legal framework.

Parliament later passed three amendment bills, allowing the government to publish the outcome of exams without actually holding the tests.

More than 1.3 million students are awaiting the results, which will be determined using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC assessments.