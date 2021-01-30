HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2021 02:53 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2021 02:53 AM BdST
Like previous years, the government will publish the results of Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC and equivalent exams on the education board website amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The students can also get the results via SMS, said SM Amirul Islam, exam controller of the inter-board coordination subcommittee.
The results will be announced at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka's Segunbagicha at 10:30am on Saturday.
Those who have already sent request via SMS will get the results after the announcement. Students can also request the results via SMS after the announcement.
To know the results, they will need to text HSC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2020 to 16222. They will get the results in a return SMS.
Madrasa students, who took the Alim exams, will need to type Alim<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2020 and send SMS to 16222.
Technical students will need to type HSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2020 and send SMS to 16222.
The results will also be emailed to the deputy commissioners and Upazila executive officers. The institutions can collect hard copies of the results from the offices of the DCs and UNOs.
Last year's HSC and equivalent exams were slated to begin on Apr 1 but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.
However, the authorities were barred from publishing the results without actually holding the HSC and equivalent examinations under the previous legal framework.
Parliament later passed three amendment bills, allowing the government to publish the outcome of exams without actually holding the tests.
More than 1.3 million students are awaiting the results, which will be determined using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC assessments.
- HSC results via SMS, on website in pandemic
- HSC results out Saturday
- Govt extends school shutdown to Feb 14
- HSC results date to be finalised after gazette
- HSC results date to be finalised after gazette
- Schools: govt to watch situation until Feb 4
- Regular classes for 10th, 12th graders
- Bill to publish HSC results
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 14 amid pandemic
- Govt to announce date of HSC results after issuing gazette on legal amendment
- Govt to announce date of HSC results after issuing gazette on legal amendment
- Bangladesh to watch COVID situation until Feb 4 for school restart decision
Most Read
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 14 amid pandemic
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- “GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
- Another 1,778 Rohingya refugees reach Bhasan Char, 1,700 others on way
- Bangladesh reports 7 new virus deaths, lowest daily tally in 9 months
- VIPs take vaccine as Bangladesh tries to encourage people for mass immunisation