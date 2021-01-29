Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic

The results will be announced at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka's Segunbagicha at 10:30 am, the education minister said in a statement on Friday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme via video conference from Ganabhaban.

Last year's HSC and equivalent exams were slated to begin on Apr 1 but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

However, the authorities were barred from publishing the results without actually holding the HSC and equivalent examinations under the previous legal framework.

Parliament later passed three amendment bills, allowing the government to publish the outcome of exams without actually holding the tests.

More than 1.3 million students are awaiting the results, which will be determined using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC assessments.