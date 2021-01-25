Govt to announce date of HSC results after issuing gazette on legal amendment
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2021 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 06:08 PM BdST
The government will publish the outcome of last year's Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC examinations after issuing the gazette on the latest amendment to the law which allows education authorities to announce assessment results without holding tests, according to officials.
A proposal will be sent to the education ministry in this regard once the gazette is issued and the results will be published as soon as the ministry approves it, SM Amirul Islam, exam controller of the Inter-Education Board's Coordination Sub-Committee, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
All preparations to publish the HSC results, based on the stop-gap method of averaging the scores of the JSC, SSC and equivalent exams, have been completed, he added.
Another official said that all the formalities involving publication of the results would be completed virtually this time, with Education Minister Dipu Moni joining the ceremony via video link.
However, it is not yet certain whether the prime minister would join the programme.
More than 1.3 million students are awaiting the results, which will be determined using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC assessments as the HSC exams were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the authorities were barred from publishing the results without actually holding the HSC and equivalent examinations under the previous legal framework.
The new law will enable the education authorities to release results and give out certificates without holding exams or by arranging exams on short syllabuses in cases of a pandemic, epidemic, natural calamities or any other unavoidable circumstances.
