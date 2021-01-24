Parliament passes an amendment bill to publish the results of HSC exams

Education Minister Dipu Moni tabled the 'Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill 2021', which was the House passed by a voice vote on Sunday.

Earlier, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury scrutinised the report on the bill and settled the amendment proposals.

Around 1.4 million students are awaiting the results, which will be determined using a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC assessments as the HSC exams were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the existing law does not allow the authorities to publish any results without actually holding the HSC and equivalent examinations.

As such, the education minister presented the Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill 2021, Bangladesh Technical Education Board (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board (Amendment) Bill 2021 in parliament on Jan 19.

Dipu Moni said that the new laws propose that in cases of epidemics, pandemic, natural calamities or due to any other unavoidable circumstances, if it is not possible to hold exams, publish results or issue certification, an evaluation method could be allowed by the government to release the results and give out certificates without holding exams or by arranging exams on short syllabuses.