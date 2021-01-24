Bangladesh to watch COVID situation until Feb 4 for school restart decision
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2021 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2021 11:09 PM BdST
The government has laid down the markers to reopen high schools and colleges amid the pandemic, but a date will be decided upon watching the coronavirus situation until Feb 4.
Education Minister Dipu Moni revealed the plan at a virtual event to mark the International Day of Education on Sunday after briefing parliament about the guidelines earlier in the day.
At the event, she said the government has ordered the educational institutions to complete the preparation for in-person lessons within Feb 4, attaching maximum priority to the health of the students, teachers and support staff so that they can reopen anytime amid the outbreak.
“In the meantime, we will decide following the national advisory committee’s recommendation whether to take the students back to classrooms when the lessons begin in the week after Feb 4 or wait some more days,” she said.
Some countries have reopened schools while many in Bangladesh demand that the government allow schools to restart as well.
She said the syllabuses of the SSC and HSC exams have been shortened so that the students are required to attend a limited number of classes to complete the study.
Md Mahbub Hossain, the secretary for secondary and higher education, said the
teachers will have to monitor which students are absent after the reopening and report to the authorities so that the government can take proper steps to cut the dropout rate to a minimum.
Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, the deputy minister of education, and Md Aminul Islam, the secretary of technical and madrasa education, were also present.
Earlier in parliament, Dipu Moni said the schools and colleges will hold regular classes for students of grades 10 and 12 after the restart.
Students of other grades will be required to attend one class a week in their institutions.
Considering the large number of students, it will not be possible to maintain social distancing norms if all of them returned to school at the same time, the minister said.
Therefore, arrangements will be made to conduct classes on alternate days.
The government on Jan 23 instructed educational institutions of secondary and higher secondary levels to prepare for the resumption.
All the educational institutions have been closed since mid-March 2020 due to the outbreak. The government has extended the shutdown a number of times until Jan 30.
