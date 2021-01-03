Supreme Court lifts ban on session fees at English-medium schools
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2021 08:27 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 08:27 PM BdST
The Supreme Court has frozen a four-year High Court ruling that barred English-medium schools from taking session fees from students graduating to a new class.
A virtual Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the orders on Sunday after accepting a challenge to the High Court verdict.
More to follow
