Bangladesh permits GCSE, A Level exams in January amid pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2020 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 06:22 PM BdST
The Ministry of Education has approved the British Council’s plan to hold GCSE and A Level exams for students of English medium institutions in January 2021 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education gave the approval and forwarded a letter to the British Council country director on Sunday containing four conditions for holding the exams.
The organisers of the exams will have to strictly follow the health guidelines made by the Directorate General of Health Services and World Health Organisation.
A maximum of 1,600 students will be allowed to take the exams in 35 venues across the country.
The students will have to sit six feet apart from each other.
The government can cancel the approval anytime in the “interest of the people”, the letter said.
If any student contracts COVID-19 during the exams, the British Council will be held accountable, the letter added.
The British Council applied to the education ministry on Dec 8 for the approval of the date for the exams.
