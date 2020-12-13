Govt orders private schools to broadcast admission lottery live on social media

Usually, the admission to class one is done through lottery while examinations are held for admission to class two to nine.

But the government has ordered all schools to hold lotteries for enrolment in all the classes this time due to the pandemic.

In a statement on Saturday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said the schools must ensure compliance of physical distancing and other health rules while holding the lotteries.

The application fee has been set at Tk 150.

The school authorities will have to inform the admission supervision and monitoring committee about the dates for lotteries once they are finalised.