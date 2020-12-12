Bangladesh secondary schools to start admission applications process on Dec 15

Students can apply for admission until 5 pm on Dec 27, according to a notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. They will be selected through an online lottery on Dec 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the notification, 44 government secondary schools in Dhaka will be divided into three groups. The applicants can select a maximum of five schools in their order of preference from each group. Previously, students got to choose only one school in a group.

In addition, students across the country will receive a Thana-based list of educational institutions at the time of applying.

To apply, a fee of Tk 110 has to be paid through SMS using Teletalk's pre-paid connection.

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Nov 25 said students will be admitted to all schools through lottery this time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Until now, only students of the first grade were admitted to schools through lottery while students from grades 2-8 had to sit for admission tests.

Admissions to the ninth grade were based on the results of Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate examinations.

As JSC and JDC exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic, there is no opportunity for students to get admitted to the ninth grade.