Saima Wazed advises parents to use technology for children’s education in pandemic

The obstacles to education have also come under the spotlight amid the pandemic along with the economic problems, she said on Thursday at a webinar organised as part of Digital World 2020.

Saima, who spearheads mental health campaigns across the world as a WHO expert, said the session aimed at sharing knowledge about educating children with autism and other neurodevelopmental issues.

“The question is how we will use education for all when all the children are suffering globally due to the pandemic. They are being deprived of facilities related to learning lessons.

“All the students are staying at home amid the outbreak. We are following the national curriculum, but more engagement is required from family members to develop their skills,” added Saima, daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“And when the issue of education comes to the spotlight, it is the best time to think about how to use technology for learning.

“We have many obstacles, but it will be great if we can develop an education system by sharing our knowledge and experiences,” added Saima, chairperson of Shuchona Foundation.

Liliana Mayo, founder and executive director of the Center Ann Sullivan del Peru, presented the keynote paper at the webinar titled “Shuchona Foundation: A Roadmap for Ensuring the Employment of Persons with Neurodevelopmental Disorders”.