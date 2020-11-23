Primary school students’ roll numbers to be unchanged in new classes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2020 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2020 06:58 PM BdST
The students of primary schools across Bangladesh will be promoted to the next classes without any exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pupils’ evaluation will be based on their performance in in-person classes and exams in the first two and a half months of the year and during the remote learning period that began after the outbreak hit Bangladesh.
But their roll numbers will remain unchanged in the new classes, said Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education.
The government has been airing lessons on TV and radio while many schools have been organising online classes amid the shutdown of educational institutions that began in mid-March and extended several times until Dec 19.
“The schools will keep in mind during evaluation that there will be no formal exams this year,” Alamgir told bdnews24.com on Monday.
The government also scrapped the Primary Education Completion or PEC exams for students of class five along with JSC, SSC and equivalent exams for students of grades eight and 10.
The HSC candidates’ results will be based on the grades they had achieved in their JSC and SSC exams.
The schools are giving assignments to the students of grades six to nine to find out their weaknesses.
Primary school students are not being given assignments considering their age, said Alamgir.
