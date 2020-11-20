We cannot put students’ lives at risk by reopening schools: Hasina

She defended the decision to keep the schools and colleges shut when Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader demanded reopening of the institutions in parliament on Thursday.

“Schools and colleges have been closed since March and the government has launched ‘auto-pass’ system while offices and courts have remained open. I don’t see any logic in keeping only the educational institutions shut,” said the deputy leader of the opposition in parliament.

He argued that the “auto-pass” system in place of exams is doing “injustice” to the talented students.

“Those who want to attend classes and exams (in-person) should be given the option to do so,” Quader said.

Hasina referred to the situation in the US and Europe where the authorities had to shut down schools due to a surge in infections after reopening.

She said she had once discussed with Education Minister Dipu Moni a plan to prepare for reopening the institutions when the number of infections in Bangladesh dwindled. “But later we saw the surge again in Europe,” she said.

“Besides the children, teachers and parents will have to go to schools. And it’s an infectious disease with no treatment yet. So, why will we take risks with our children?” Hasina asked.

She admitted that the children were suffering at home due to the closure of schools.

“Still, we can’t put their lives in danger,” she said.

The prime minister said the Awami League had launched the government when it returned to power for the first time in 1996.

Now the semester system is being used to prepare results based on performance throughout the year, she said.

“England and many other countries have done it. It won’t do much harm,” she said.