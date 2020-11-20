DU business studies faculty suspends evening MBA admission test amid outrage

The admission test for the 45th batch of the course was scheduled to be held at Azimpur Government Girls School and College in the capital from 11 am to 12 pm on Friday.

The authorities called off the test just half an hour before it was scheduled to start amid outrage over the move after it was reported by the media.

The candidates were subsequently informed about the suspension of the examination through a text message sent by the faculty to their mobile phones. A notice was also placed on the college premises.

"The exam has been suspended due to 'unavoidable circumstances.' A new date will be announced afterwards," the notice said.

The sudden decision to shelve the admission test sparked anger among candidates as many of them had come to sit the exam from different parts of the country amid the pandemic.

"I came from Khulna to take the test. But it was postponed just half an hour before the starting time. Such irresponsible behaviour can never be expected from an institution like Dhaka University," Nazmus Sakib, one of the candidates, told bdnews24.com.

"The authorities could have taken the decision with at least a day's notice. Even if they had informed us at night, I wouldn't have come to Dhaka amid the pandemic," said Maliha Sabiha, another candidate.

The faculty did not post a notice regarding the test on the university’s website, nor did it ask for the administration’s permission to hold the exam.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said he spoke to the business faculty's Prof Muhammad Abdul Moyeen after learning about the matter from journalists.

“He said he will tell me about it in detail. I can’t say anything now without getting the details,” the VC said on Thursday.

"No violation of the university's code of conduct happened here. There have been some misinterpretations over the issues," Prof Moyeen said.