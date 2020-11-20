DU business studies faculty suspends evening MBA admission test amid outrage
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2020 04:25 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 04:25 PM BdST
Dhaka University’s Faculty of Business Studies has suspended the admission tests organised for its evening MBA course after coming under fire for keeping the authorities in the dark about the exam amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The admission test for the 45th batch of the course was scheduled to be held at Azimpur Government Girls School and College in the capital from 11 am to 12 pm on Friday.
The authorities called off the test just half an hour before it was scheduled to start amid outrage over the move after it was reported by the media.
"The exam has been suspended due to 'unavoidable circumstances.' A new date will be announced afterwards," the notice said.
The sudden decision to shelve the admission test sparked anger among candidates as many of them had come to sit the exam from different parts of the country amid the pandemic.
"I came from Khulna to take the test. But it was postponed just half an hour before the starting time. Such irresponsible behaviour can never be expected from an institution like Dhaka University," Nazmus Sakib, one of the candidates, told bdnews24.com.
The faculty did not post a notice regarding the test on the university’s website, nor did it ask for the administration’s permission to hold the exam.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said he spoke to the business faculty's Prof Muhammad Abdul Moyeen after learning about the matter from journalists.
“He said he will tell me about it in detail. I can’t say anything now without getting the details,” the VC said on Thursday.
"No violation of the university's code of conduct happened here. There have been some misinterpretations over the issues," Prof Moyeen said.
- Can’t put students at risk: Hasina
- No more streams in Class IX, X: Dipu Moni
- Exam software sparks global student revolt
- Govt mulls school restart
- Online exam software sparks global student revolt
- Children bear the brunt of pandemic
- Secondary school assessments from Nov 1
- Are the candidates worried about schools?
Most Read
- BCB assigns bodyguard for Shakib at practice after death threats
- DU business studies faculty arranges evening MBA admission test amid pandemic
- Science, arts, business streams to go as Bangladesh revamps secondary education curriculum
- Bangladesh rape accused marries his victim in jail
- Court jails man for life over rape of Dhaka University student
- Sacked workers of Bangladesh’s Dragon Sweater gave up half their pay. Now employers breach deal
- Trump shifts strategy to hold power as recount, lawsuit efforts founder
- Activists raise eyebrows as parts of Bangabandhu’s speech go missing from audio
- Trump faces likely setback in Georgia recount, drops Michigan lawsuit
- Armed gang robs launch passengers on Meghna river