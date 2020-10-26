Learning outcomes of secondary school students to be assessed from Nov 1

Students from Class VI to Class X are going to be elevated to the next grade without taking exams but they will be given weekly assignments based on an abridged syllabus to assess their learning outcomes.

In a notice issued on Oct 25, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education set out seven directives regarding the assessment of the assignments.

The authorities halted in-person classes in schools and educational institutions across the country following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Bangladesh.

However, lessons are being broadcast on Sangsad Television while schools are also conducting online classes in an effort to prevent any further disruptions to learning.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board has prepared a syllabus for secondary school students, which can be completed in 30 working days, according to the notice. The syllabus will be published on the secondary and higher education directorate's website (www.dshe.gov.bd) in due course.

The assignments, based on the revised syllabus, will be sent to the heads of all secondary schools every week.

School authorities must make arrangements to hand out and collect the assignments, which they can do remotely or in person at the institution in compliance with the health and safety protocols.

For the time being, students will not be given any exams or homework and will only be assessed on the weekly assignments. Teachers will use these assignments to gauge the weaknesses of students and address these in the next academic year.

The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions, most recently until Oct 31.

The rampant epidemic also resulted in the cancellation of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1.

The government has also scrapped PEC exams for the fifth graders, and JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders along with the annual exams for students of Class VI to Class X.