Princeton to pay nearly $1.2 million to female professors to address inequity
>>Concepción de León, The New York Times
Published: 14 Oct 2020 10:49 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2020 10:49 AM BdST
Princeton University has agreed to pay nearly $1 million in back wages to female professors after a review found disparities in compensation between male and female professors, the US Department of Labor said.
The review, which started in 2014 and focused on the wages of female full professors from 2012-14, found that 106 women had been paid less than their male counterparts, according to a statement last week from the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.
The university did not admit any wrongdoing, but it agreed to an early resolution conciliation agreement with the federal compliance office Sept 30 to “avoid lengthy and costly litigation and its impact on the faculty and the university,” said Ben Chang, the university’s spokesperson.
Craig E Leen, director of the federal compliance office, said in the Labor Department statement that his agency was “satisfied” that Princeton had agreed to enter into the agreement and address the issues found in its report.
“Early resolution conciliation agreements are an effective tool for contractors to ensure equitable pay to employees, enhance internal salary equity reviews, and proactively correct any disparities uncovered,” he said.
The university has agreed to pay $925,000 in back pay to the 106 female professors who were found to have been inadequately compensated, as well as $250,000 in future salary adjustments, a total of nearly $1.2 million.
According to the most recent data from the Chronicle of Higher Education, female full professors at the university earned about $235,000 in 2018, while men earned $253,000.
But Chang said that grouping all professors together was a “flawed statistical model” that “bore no resemblance to how the university actually hires, evaluates and compensates its faculty.”
The university conducted its own analysis, comparing full professors by department, which Chang said was “the correct way” to do it, given that academic disciplines “function as separate labour markets for purposes of hiring and compensation.” Its investigation found no significant pay disparities based on gender, he said.
In addition to the restitution pay, Princeton has agreed to take a number of steps to ensure pay equity in the future, including reviews of faculty salaries at the time of hiring and during annual reviews, actively hiring women in fields where they are traditionally poorly represented and encouraging women to serve in leadership positions.
© 2020 The New York Times Company
- Princeton to pay nearly $1.2m to female professors
- Pandemic adds to strain on poor college students
- Schoolchildren are stalled by a growing laptop shortage
- Online classes expose bigger problems
- Relief after HSC exams scrapped
- New push for cluster admission tests for universities
- School reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Primary schools told to prepare for reopening
Most Read
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- BNP leader Rizvi hospitalised after heart attack
- '45 percent' of Dhaka residents carry COVID-19 antibodies: study
- President Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases
- Writer Rashid Haider dies at 80
- Adcomm faces Tk 57.6 million VAT dodge charges
- ‘If I am a woman of loose morals, what are Mamun, Sohag?’ DU rape accuser asks Nur
- Govt primary school teachers to get salary under grade 13 on national pay scale
- Planning Minister Mannan tests positive for coronavirus
- Govt upgrades three posts to Grade-1