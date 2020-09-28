Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2020 03:12 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 03:12 AM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni has called a news conference to brief the public about the "overall situation" amid concerns of students and parents over the coronavirus outbreak.
She will hold the press conference on Sep 30, education ministry spokesman Abul Khayer told bdnews24.com on Sunday night.
She is expected to talk about whether to extend the shutdown of institutions beyond Oct 3 and when to hold the postponed HSC exams, another official said, requesting anonymity.
The educational institutions have been shut since Mar 17 when the government confirmed the first cases of COVID-19.
With the end of the year nearing, students and parent are worried how the promotions to the next class will take place and what will happen to the lost lessons.
The Ministry of Education has allowed the British Council to hold O and A Level exams in October and November respectively and laid down four conditions for the test organisers amid the epidemic.
The ministry scrapped JSC and JDC exams for the eighth graders, but HSC exams for the grade-12 students are crucial because the results determine their university admission.
