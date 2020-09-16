Class nine admission on school assessment as JSC, JDC exams scrapped

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education announced the decision in a notice on Tuesday.

The government had issued a similar directive to assess the students of grade five at their schools after cancelling the Primary Education Completion or PEC exams.

The closure of educational institutions due to the pandemic has been extended several times to Oct 3 at the earliest.

The government has said it will not allow reopening of the institutions until the situation normalises but the outbreak has continued to surge.

On Monday, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said the government will not centrally control the issue of reopening.

The education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry will handle the issue separately, he said.