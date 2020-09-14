Online classes for grade XI students to begin in October amid pandemic

Ziaul Haque, chairman of the inter-education board coordination sub-committee, spoke to bdnews24.com about the issue after the final phase of admission began on Sunday.

In-person classes will resume once the educational institutions reopen, he added.

Students do not need to submit the certificates for the admission this time. The government asked the colleges to collect the papers once the situation normalises.

But those getting admitted from quotas need to submit quota-related papers now.

Around 1.7 million students passed the SSC and equivalent examinations this year while 1.4 million of them have applied for college admission.

All educational institutions have been closed in Bangladesh since mid-March after the first coronavirus cases had been detected.