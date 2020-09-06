Bangladesh primary schools to admit students from shut-down kindergartens

Many kindergartens are likely to close down during the pandemic due to a fund crunch, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain told reporters on Sunday.

“We’ve already ordered all of the district primary education officers to ensure that primary schools should students from their catchment areas if any kindergarten closes down. No-one should be left out.”

The authorities asked the principals of schools to draft a plan for reopening their respective institutions once the COVID-19 crisis is over, said the secretary.

“This plan should cover everything from students' safety to preventing dropouts."

In a bid to stop student dropouts due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had previously ordered the authorities to admit students to government primary schools at any point throughout the year, without a transfer certificate.