Bangladesh primary schools to admit students from shut-down kindergartens
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2020 03:10 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2020 03:10 PM BdST
The government has ordered the authorities to admit to primary schools the students from kindergartens that may be forced to shut down due to financial troubles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Many kindergartens are likely to close down during the pandemic due to a fund crunch, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain told reporters on Sunday.
“We’ve already ordered all of the district primary education officers to ensure that primary schools should students from their catchment areas if any kindergarten closes down. No-one should be left out.”
The authorities asked the principals of schools to draft a plan for reopening their respective institutions once the COVID-19 crisis is over, said the secretary.
“This plan should cover everything from students' safety to preventing dropouts."
In a bid to stop student dropouts due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had previously ordered the authorities to admit students to government primary schools at any point throughout the year, without a transfer certificate.
- Govt mulls auto-promotion for primary students
- Primary schools to admit students from kindergartens
- Students climb trees and travel miles for a cell signal
- Pandemic drives millions from Latin America’s universities
- Evaluate eighth-graders at schools: ministry
- Students head back to school across the globe
- Govt: avoid HSC exam rumours
- Parents fret about annual exams
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 24
- As death toll from mosque AC blasts climbs, grieving families seek answers
- Dozens of worshippers burnt as six ACs explode in Bangladesh mosque
- State minister vows action after AC blasts in Narayanganj mosque
- Bangladesh logs 1,950 new virus cases, deaths rise by 35
- Attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida was planned, not burglary: BASA
- Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus crisis shatters India’s big dreams
- Abu Osman Chowdhury, sector commander of Bangladesh Liberation War, dies at 84