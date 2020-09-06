Bangladesh mulls auto-promotion for primary students amid pandemic
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Sep 2020 03:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2020 03:05 PM BdST
Primary schools students will be promoted to the next grade without taking any examination if schools and educational institutions across Bangladesh cannot be reopened by November, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain has said.
The government has drafted two plans on how to proceed with primary education amid the pandemic, he told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
"If the schools are reopened by October or November, students will have to take their final examinations. Otherwise there won't be any final exams," the secretary said.
“You know how a student's progress is evaluated. But we can’t do any evaluation if the schools are not opened,” he added.
He referred to his own experiences as a sixth-grader in 1971 to explain why there shouldn't any problem if the government decides to automatically promote students.
“I was a sixth grader in 1971. We used to get our new books by March every year. But Bangabandhu ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in March 1971. We could not get any books. When we rejoined school in January 1972, we were promoted to the next grade automatically, it wasn’t a problem.”
But the government cannot announce any decision on the matter right now as that would discourage students from continuing their lessons, he said.
Earlier, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education decided to cancel the central Primary Completion Exam and hold annual exams for fifth graders in their respective schools instead.
- Govt mulls auto-promotion for primary students
- Primary schools to admit students from kindergartens
- Students climb trees and travel miles for a cell signal
- Pandemic drives millions from Latin America’s universities
- Evaluate eighth-graders at schools: ministry
- Students head back to school across the globe
- Govt: avoid HSC exam rumours
- Parents fret about annual exams
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 24
- As death toll from mosque AC blasts climbs, grieving families seek answers
- Dozens of worshippers burnt as six ACs explode in Bangladesh mosque
- State minister vows action after AC blasts in Narayanganj mosque
- Bangladesh logs 1,950 new virus cases, deaths rise by 35
- Attack on Ghoraghat UNO Wahida was planned, not burglary: BASA
- Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus crisis shatters India’s big dreams
- Abu Osman Chowdhury, sector commander of Bangladesh Liberation War, dies at 84