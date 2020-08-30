Don’t fall for rumours about HSC exams, school restart: education ministry

No decisions have been made on the issues, the education ministry said in a notice on Saturday.

Some fake Facebook pages and accounts have recently been spreading rumours about the issues to mislead the people, the ministry said.

“All the teachers, parents and students are especially requested to be vigilant about these rumours,” it said.

The exams will be held and the institutions will be reopened once the COVID-19 situation improves, the ministry said and added that the decisions will be announced through the mainstream media.

A fake Facebook page named “Ministry of education, Bangladesh” uploaded a post on Aug 12 saying that all schools and colleges will reopen on Sep 6, 2020.

But the government in reality has extended the shutdown of the institutions to Oct 3.

Another Facebook page called “Ministry of education board” on Friday said the HSC test plan will be published on Oct 1.

The government in the notice termed such information “false and imaginary”.

Yet another fake Facebook page going by the name “Ministry of Education Board” on Saturday urged the HSC candidates to prepare for the exams saying the tests will commence from Oct 15.

The education ministry urged people not to believe any information published on these fake social media pages or accounts.

All the decisions will be available on the ministry’s verified Facebook page