Bangladesh suspends primary education completion exams in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2020 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2020 04:00 PM BdST
The government has suspended the primary education completion and equivalent examinations this year due to the coronavirus epidemic.
“The prime minister has approved the suspension of primary education completion and equivalent Ebtediya completion examinations considering the overall coronavirus situation in the country,” said Zakir Hossain, state minister for primary and mass education.
“There will be annual examinations in the schools instead,” he said.
More to follow
