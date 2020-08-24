Kowmi madrasas get permission for degree and master’s exams in pandemic

"The kowmi madrasas appealed to allow them to organise the exams. The government has agreed to it. No decision was made on the reopening of kowmi madrasas,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists on Monday.

The kowmi madrasas will be allowed to organise the exams at their convenient time but they must follow the health protocols, he said.

On Aug 17, the kowmi madrasas submitted a petition to the prime minister to allow them to reopen the 'Kitab' division and hold the exams. A copy of the petition was submitted to the cabinet secretary.

Educational institutions across the country remained closed since Mar 17, after the coronavirus epidemic broke out. Kowmi madrasas were closed on the same day.