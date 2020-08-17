Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic

Students will be given two weeks' notice once the schedules for the exams are fixed, according to Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

“Everyone will be informed officially whenever a decision is made. The decision over the reopening of schools will be announced after Aug 25,” he said in a media briefing on Monday.

The education official urged everyone not to spread or pay heed to rumours about the cancellation of exams in the meantime.

Bangladesh announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. It later extended the shutdown to Aug 31.

The government is also mulling over plans to reduce the number of higher secondary and equivalent examinations to quickly wrap up this year's academic session, which has been on hold due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Under the current circumstances, many have called for the HSC syllabus to be trimmed but the education minister has rejected the suggestion.