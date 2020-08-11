Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic

The primary and mass education ministry is set to forward a proposal in this regard to the prime minister for her approval, according to senior officials.

"The chief secretary held a meeting with three other sectaries from the Primary and Mass Education Division, Secondary and Higher Education Division and Technical and Madrasa Education Division. The matter was discussed in the meeting,” Akram Al Hossain, senior secretary to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

“We have been asked to send a proposal in this regard. We have prepared a summary. The education ministry is also preparing a summary. It will be sent to the prime minister by next Sunday or Monday.”

The Primary Education Completion and the equivalent Ebtedayee exams along with the Junior School Certificate and Junior Dakhil Certificate tests will not be held this year if the proposal is approved.

The authorities are moving forward with many options in hand, Mahbub Hossain, secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division said. "Everything will depend on when we will be able to open educational institutions."

"Experts have given us a lot of options. Not taking JSC, JDC tests is one of the options to choose from if it is not possible to open schools. However, no final decision has been made yet.”

Even if the two completion exams are cancelled, there are plans to take the annual exams for fifth and eighth graders after the schools reopen, an official said. Scholarships will be handed out in these two grades on the basis of the exams.

The government announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. It later extended the shutdown to Aug 31.