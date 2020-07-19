College admission process set to begin on Aug 9
Published: 19 Jul 2020 05:48 PM BdST
The government is set to start the process of enrolment to grade 11 in colleges on Aug 9 after shelving its plans to do so in June due to a worsening coronavirus epidemic.
Students who have passed the SSC and equivalent examinations can apply for college admission online until Sept 15, the education ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Details about the admission process will be published on Dhaka Education Board's website, it added.
Schools and educational institutions across the country have been closed from Mar 17 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.
While offices, workplaces and public transport services were allowed to resume on a limited scale at the end of a two-month lockdown, schools are set to remain shut until Aug 6.
The government had initially planned to begin the college admission process on Jun 6 after publishing the results of the SSC and equivalent exams on May 31.
But it was subsequently deferred as coronavirus cases and deaths continued to surge.
The Dhaka Education Board has been overseeing the process of admission to public and private colleges for many years.
This year, 1.6 million students passed the exams among the 2.4 million students who took part in the tests.
