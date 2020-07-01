Government to lift age limit for technical diploma courses

Until now, the polytechnic institutions have been enrolling students into diploma courses only two years from their passing SSC exams.

Education Minister Dipu Moni made the decision in an online meeting on Wednesday on development of technical education, the ministry said in a statement.

She told officials to cut the minimum requirement for admission into the courses from grade point average of 3.5 to 2.50 for male students and from 3 to 2.25 for female students.

The new admission fee has been reduced to Tk 1,090 from Tk 1,825.

Dipu Moni said the government is attaching the highest priority to technical education to tackle the challenges of the so-called Forth Industrial Revolution and the “Vision 41” - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s plan to turn Bangladesh into a developed nation by 2041.

Many may not have academic certificates despite having enough skills, which is leading them to suffer in getting a job or the payments they deserve, the minister said.

“So, there will be no age restrictions for admission to diploma courses at polytechnic institutions to raise the rate of enrolment in these institutions and give skilled workers, especially returnees from foreign countries, the opportunity to get institutional recognition,” she added.

Dipu Moni also ordered the clearance of funds from the monthly pay order or MPO programme for technical madrasa teachers within this month.