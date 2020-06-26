Bangladesh moves to extend pre-primary school term to two years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jun 2020 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2020 02:36 PM BdST
The government has decided to extend the term of pre-primary education in primary schools to two years from 2021.
Children can now start their pre-primary learning from the age of 4 instead of 5, Alamgir Muhammed Mansurul Alam, additional secretary to the primary and mass education ministry, told bdnews24.com on Friday.
The process will be underway on an experimental basis from next year after it received the approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
"We have recently developed the concept which outlines its implementation as well. The plan will be finalised at a virtual meeting next week."
Currently, children aged 5 and above undertake pre-primary education for a year.
Officials at the Ministry of Mass Education say a two-year pre-primary education curriculum will be launched in 2,563 public primary schools in the first phase next year.
The system will then be expanded in all schools across the country in phases in the next three to four years.
