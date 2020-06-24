Outrage as Play Pen School blocks students from online classes over unpaid fees
Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jun 2020 12:47 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2020 12:47 AM BdST
Play Pen School, an English medium school in Dhaka, has blocked students from accessing online classes after they failed to pay fees amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The school authorities acknowledged that they blocked these students from taking part in the classes from Jun 18, four days after opening online services.
It has left the parents fuming.
The authorities, however, said the parents had been repeatedly notified but they did not pay up.
Located at Dhaka’s Bashundhara, the school has more than 1600 ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels students studying with around 250 teachers providing lessons.
Some parents said their earning streams have dried up amid the COVID-19 crisis which is why they could not pay school fees. The school also levied late fines of up to Tk 1,000 after three months though there were no academic activities in the second half of March, April and May.
One of the parents, asking to remain anonymous, said an organisation of parents of the students studying in the school asked authorities to cut the fees down by 40-50 percent, but the demand was ignored.
The mother added that the school gave a 30 percent discount on fees for some students.
The manager of the school, Wahida Ferdous, told bdnews24.com, “Everybody is in trouble now, we are thinking about the school. Many parents have told us about their financial problems, we have taken a few in consideration.”
She said the parents had been asked to pay the fees by Jun 11, but allowed all the students to attend classes; even those who could not clear the fees.
The school had mailed the students on Jun 18 telling them they would not be allowed to take lesson in classes if the fees were not cleared. Many could not pay up.
The manager, however, said she did not know that the students were blocked over not paying fees.
She also said that the school had been paying the salaries of their teachers in full.
Md Belal Hossain, director of the secondary wing of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, said, they do not intervene much with the running of English-medium education institutions, nor has it been necessary.
“We will take action if a complaint is made,” he added.
“Delivering online classes is a decision reached for all. We have to ensure that all students are able to access online education.”
- Play Pen School blocks online classes over fee
- Ready to hold HSC exams: minister
- Why some US universities are seeing an influx
- ULAB among world’s top 50 universities for innovation
- Education funding drops over GDP ratio
- Students falling behind amid pandemic: research
- Govt shelves college admission plan
- Schools to reopen after crisis: PM
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday
- UN adopts resolution asking Myanmar to take back Rohingya from Bangladesh
- Virus patient charged Tk 86,000 for '30 minutes' of oxygen therapy
- Trump suspends visas allowing hundreds of thousands of foreigners to work in the US
- Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrim arrivals for Hajj to control coronavirus
- Olama League makes false claim: coronavirus is not contagious
- Pig trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise with two shots
- Bangladesh reports 3,412 new virus cases, 43 deaths
- Bangladesh regulator bridles Grameenphone with new rules
- Bangladesh Medical Association chief Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin contracts COVID-19