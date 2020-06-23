Government waiting for right time to hold HSC exams, says Minister Dipu Moni
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2020 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 11:42 PM BdST
The government is prepared to hold the higher secondary and equivalent examinations once the situation is right, Dipu Moni says.
The education minister revealed this during a discussion on the national budget for the 2020-21 financial year in the parliament on Tuesday.
All academic institutions in the country were shut down on Mar 17. After several spells of extension, the government has stretched the shutdown of schools and colleges until Aug 6.
“Amid the coronavirus crisis, lessons are being delivered on the TV and internet. We have been able to reach 92 percent students through TV. A new platform for online lessons will be inaugurated today. All universities will be able to utilise it,” she said.
The minister called upon the students and their parents saying, “Let's utilise the time despite the crisis, learn new skills and strengthen the family ties.”
The admission process for class XI is yet to begin although the results of the SSC exams were published on May 31. A decision over the suspended HSC exams is awaited.
Last week, officials at the education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry said plans were being tailored assuming a full return to educational institutions from September if the spread of the virus slows down.
She also demanded the withdrawal of the proposal to increase the supplementary duty on mobile phone voice call, SMS or internet services from 10 percent to 15 percent to facilitate remote learning.
The minister also asked for raising the threshold for tax-free income which has been proposed to be increased from Tk 250,000 to Tk 300,000 in the budget.
