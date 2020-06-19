ULAB ranks among world’s top 50 universities for innovation, creativity

WURI Project Leader Professor MOON Hwy-Chang made the announcement at an event in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Jun 11.

ULAB is the only institution in the list from Bangladesh that ranked among the top 50 in the world under the ‘Industrial Applications’ category, according to a statement issued by the university on Thursday.

The top five ranking universities under the category are: Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute, California Institute of Technology and Arizona State University.

WURI aims to stimulate and evaluate universities' flexible and innovative efforts to foster the workforce that meets the demand from industry and society. Thereby, WURI considers the overall social impact of universities as effective educational institutions.

“ULAB's entry to the WURI Ranking for innovative and creative approaches with regard to industrial applications is the thesis of the Masters in Communication programme offered by the Media Studies and Journalism Department,” the university said in the statement.

“To provide better guidance to the students, the programme has also developed two kinds of mentoring systems - joint mentoring and specialised mentoring. It has likewise utilised a reflexive approach in thesis writing and a co-creator philosophy in knowledge creation.”

“Such approaches depart from the traditional way theses are done where student interaction is limited to his/her adviser in their final term; working on theoretical instead of practical topics,” the statement added.