Government shelves early June college admission plan as virus cases surge
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2020 04:54 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 04:54 AM BdST
The government has shelved its plans on the college admission process as coronavirus infections keep breaking daily record in Bangladesh.
The students who passed the SSC and equivalent exams, according to the results published on Sunday, were supposed to begin applying for admission online on Jun 6, according to officials.
Md Ziaul Haque, chairman of the inter-board subcommittee, said it is now uncertain whether they can begin the process in June.
“We will make a decision considering all aspects,” Ziaul told bdnews24.com.
Harun-Ar-Rashid, college inspector of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Dhaka that has been supervising the admission process for a few years, said beginning the process now will be risky because they have at least until September when the classes are supposed to start.
“The students visit computer shops, colleges even though the system is online. Minimum 4,000 to 5,000 guardians also visit the board daily during admission for late submission of applications or corrections,” he said.
“So, it will not be possible to maintain social distancing, though we are prepared to start the process,” he added.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- Bangladesh reports 40 new virus deaths, a single-day record; cases surge by 2,545
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to announce SSC results on Facebook Sunday
- Former Bangladesh Television deputy DG Mustafa Kamal Syed dies from COVID-19
- Fear of infection grips government employees as offices are reopening
- New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says
- Reopening after botched lockdown will aggravate coronavirus crisis: Mansur
- Sikder brothers escape to Thailand by air ambulance from legal charges at home