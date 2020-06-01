Government shelves early June college admission plan as virus cases surge

The students who passed the SSC and equivalent exams, according to the results published on Sunday, were supposed to begin applying for admission online on Jun 6, according to officials.

Md Ziaul Haque, chairman of the inter-board subcommittee, said it is now uncertain whether they can begin the process in June.

“We will make a decision considering all aspects,” Ziaul told bdnews24.com.

Harun-Ar-Rashid, college inspector of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Dhaka that has been supervising the admission process for a few years, said beginning the process now will be risky because they have at least until September when the classes are supposed to start.

“The students visit computer shops, colleges even though the system is online. Minimum 4,000 to 5,000 guardians also visit the board daily during admission for late submission of applications or corrections,” he said.

“So, it will not be possible to maintain social distancing, though we are prepared to start the process,” he added.