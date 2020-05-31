SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results at 10am via a video conference at Ganabhaban, according to the statement issued by the education ministry.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, accompanied by Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Choudhury Nowfel, will attend the event in person, the ministry said on Saturday.

The chairmen of the education boards will join the prime minister from the conference room of the education ministry at the Secretariat, the statement added.

Later, at 11am, Dipu Moni will go live on Facebook to brief the media about the details of the results from the auditorium of International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.

In addition to the live stream, information about the results will also be sent to the media via email. The footage will be recorded by BTV and sent to all other television stations in Bangladesh to stop reporters from attending the briefing in person.

The results of this year's exams will not be sent to educational institutions to avoid gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

To get the results via SMS, students will have to register for the service by typing "SSC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>2020" and send it to 16222 from any mobile phone at a cost of Tk 2.55.

They can also collect the results from the website of their respective education boards.

Educational institutions have been ordered to keep their offices closed on the day of the results.

Over 2.4 million students registered for the SSC and equivalent examinations that were held from Feb 3 to 27.