SSC: Girls surpass boys in pass rate, GPA-5

Education Minister Dipu Moni highlighted different aspects of the SSC results at the International Mother Language Institute Auditorum on Sunday.

A total of 1,631,308 students sat for the exams this year, among whom, 1,366,218 passed, registering a 82.87 percent pass rate. As many as 135,898 students achieved GPA-5, including 70,144 girls.

Nine general education boards have a combined pass rate of 83.75 percent this year.

A total of 790,335 boys took part in the exams under these nine boards and 655,621 passed, bringing the pass rate to 82.95 percent.

On the other hand, 840,974 girls took part in the exams with 710,597 registered passing scores which equates to a pass rate of 84.50 percent, 1.55 percentage points higher than boys.

Based on this years results, girls have now finished with a better pass rate than boys for a third straight year.

Additionally, among the 135,898 student who achieved GPA-5, 65,754 were boys and 70,144 were girls.

The passing rate in the science division was 94.54 percent, humanities division was 76.39 percent and business studies was 84.80 percent.