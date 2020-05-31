Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2020 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 31 May 2020 12:24 PM BdST
The pass rate in SSC and equivalent exams has risen to 82.87 percent, according to results announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
This year, 1.6 million students passed the exams among the 2.4 million students who took part in the tests.
In the previous year, the pass rate was 82.2 percent.
The education authorities handed over the results of the exams to Hasina on Sunday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Education Minister Dipu Moni discussed the different aspects of the exams in a live stream on Facebook.
Nine general education boards have a combined pass rate of 83.75 percent, while the rate is 82.51 percent for the madrasa board and 71.7 percent for the technical education board.
Girls spearheaded with 84.1 percent of them passing the exams, while the pass rate for boys was 81.63 percent.
Of the 1.8 million female students participating in the exams, 856,631 students passed.
At least 1.2 million male students participated in the exams and 833,892 of them passed the tests.
The results of this year's exams will not be sent to educational institutions to avoid gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.
To get the results via SMS, students will have to register for the service by typing "SSC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>2020" and send it to 16222 from any mobile phone at a cost of Tk 2.55.
They can also collect the results from the website of their respective education boards.
